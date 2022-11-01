DAP could be wiped out in GE15, says PBK president

KUCHING (Nov 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) could be wiped out in the coming polls due to the growing dissatisfaction of Sarawakian voters for peninsula-based parties and its unfulfilled promises when the Pakatan Harapan government was in power, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) chief Voon Lee Shan.

“A support for DAP is now seen as a support for Malaya and it is the perception of the voters that Malaya had not treated Sarawak well. It is also a perception of the voters that MPs elected under political parties from Malaya have to listen to directives from their bosses in Malaya.

“The perception is that local leaders of political parties from Malaya have no autonomy at all over matters affecting Sarawak’s rights and wealth,” he told a press conference here.

Voon urged DAP to withdraw from the 15th general election to make way for local opposition parties to fight GPS.

He added that voters were turning away from DAP over its unfulfilled promises, such as the 20 per cent oil royalty for Sarawak and the federal government returning 50 per cent of revenue collected in Sarawak.

Referring to passages from the book “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, Voon alleged that the PH government had no intention to fulfill their election promises on the oil royalty.

He said it was a very simple matter for the PH government to fulfill their commitments in their GE15 manifesto at the stroke of a pen from the prime minister.

“Why this was not done by Pakatan Harapan government? Why the prime minister, Dr Mahathir did not do it?

“To say that DAP and PH were only given 22 months was too short to make amends to lost rights of Sarawak of oil and gas revenues is not acceptable to Sarawakians because to put things right for Sarawak was as easy as a pie,” he said.

“When the Sarawak government proposed to impose the sales tax on oil and petroleum products, could (DAP’s) Lim Guan Eng who was finance minister be said to be acting in the best interest of Sarawak by wanting Tommy to intervene in the dispute between Petronas and Sarawak government over rights of Sarawak to impose the sales tax for oil and petroleum products?”

The PH government came to power in the 2018 general election after it defeated Barisan Nasional. However, the PH government was removed in what has been dubbed the “Sheraton Move.”