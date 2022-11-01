DAP man tells Dr Sim to apologise to all women for insensitive remark against Violet

KUCHING (Nov 1): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian must publicly apologise to all women following his insensitive remark on Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, said Michael Kong, a special assistant to Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen, Michael Kong.

Reacting to Dr Sim’s criticism of Yong for allegedly using ‘foul language’, he said in a statement today that the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president’s remark about Yong was unbecoming of a deputy premier.

He said the personal life of a woman, including her marital status or number of children, should not be a subject for political attacks.

“We in DAP respect our female compatriots’ personal life choices and family planning. At the same time, we hope that SUPP, especially Dr Sim, will stop resorting to ignorant arguments, belittling women, and making jokes about whether women have children.

“For this insensitive remark, Dr Sim must publicly apologise to all women,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Sim said he could not grasp Yong’s standard of clean campaign given that the DAP leader had allegedly resorted to using foul language during election campaigns in the past.

“You (DAP) set the standard lah, we follow loh. The foul language is clean for them. Luckily, she hasn’t had any children yet otherwise the children will learn the foul language also. DAP always says that they want a clean campaign, but they are the ones… You ask YB Violet Yong if that’s the standard of a clean campaign,” Dr Sim said.

Meanwhile, Kong expressed his hope that the coming 15th General Election (GE15) will be a clean and fair one.

He said the candidates from SUPP are more than welcome to engage in a public debate with the candidates from DAP on policies and allow the people to judge them accordingly.