Dream inspires lecturer to study Kejaman language as PHD course work

KUCHING (Nov 1): A dream has inspired a 51-year-old Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) lecturer, Dr Amee Joan, to complete her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) course in studying the ingenious Kejaman language.

The Unimas lecturer, who is an expert in ethic languages, said she was previously unaware of the existence of Kejaman community in the state and her colleagues in Unimas had also never heard of the ethnic group.

“I had a dream at around 2013 and the word ‘Kejaman’ appeared in it. In my dream, there was something like a magnifying glass and underneath it was the word ‘Kejaman’.

“A few days later after my dream, I heard about the Kejaman community again over the radio and thus, I looked up the word and there was indeed a community in Sarawak that was named ‘Kejaman’,” said Amee.

She told this to reporters after receiving her scroll for completing her PhD course during the 26th Unimas convocation ceremony yesterday.

Amee said the Kejaman language was among the rarest ethnic languages in Sarawak and it belonged to the Kejaman community residing predominantly in Long Segaham and Long Litten towns of Belaga district.

The Kejaman community is a sub-ethnic group of the Kajang people from the Orang Ulu community.

Amee denied that the Kejaman language had already been lost or become ‘extinct’ within their own community.

“I think most of the Kejaman community can still speak the language, including the youngsters. This is mainly due to their social network and they are very close to their family. Although they are no longer an expert in the language, they can still speak it.”

Currently, she said there are about 4,000 speakers of the Kejaman language, a significant increase from the previous assumption of about 700 speakers in the state.

Having said that, Amee, who is a lecturer in the Faculty of Language and Communication, said there were many mix-marriages within the community now and many of them were fluent in speaking Iban.

During the course of completing her PhD, Amee said she travelled to and stayed at the Kejaman community’s longhouses in Long Segaham and Long Litten to learn their language over a two-year period.

She said the university had provided her with a grant under the Dayak Chair and a dictionary on the Kejaman language was also compiled during her course works, titled ‘The Kejaman Dictionary’.

Amee explained that she had made an agreement with the Kejaman community, whereby the ethnic group would assist her in her research works and in return, she would help them to preserve the language by compiling the dictionary.

She said the dictionary took about two years to be compiled and 2,000 copies were published by the university. It has since been sold out.

Nonetheless, Amee said she enjoyed doing her PhD course, which took about four years to complete from 2017 to 2021 but preparatory works had begun since 2013.

“People thought that the Kejaman people are very bad because of the word ‘Kejam’, which means bad in Malay, but they are actually the nicest people in the world,” she said.

Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang and Hulu Rajang incumbent Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong were among those who assisted Amee in her works.

Amee is also the first Unimas staff to complete her PhD course in-house.