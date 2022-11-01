Easier for Banggi residents to notify births, deaths

KUDAT (Nov 1): The National Registration Department (JPN) is always concerned and committed to ensure the smooth registration of identification documents in line with its slogan ‘Rakyat Di Hati JPN’.

In a statement yesterday, it stated that JPN had submitted a birth and death record book for the use of the Kerakit police station following the announcement by Home Affairs Minister Dato’ Seri Hamzah Zainudin during his visit to Pulau Banggi on October 1, where the Kerakit police station will receive reports of births and deaths that occur on the island.

The initiative was taken to make it easier for residents to inform births and deaths that occur since there is no JPN office on the island and previously the registration was done at JPN Kudat which takes one and a half hour to reach by ferry.

JPN hopes that this facility will not only make it easier for the local community but notification of birth can be done within 42 days after birth as stipulated in the Sabah Birth and Death Registration Ordinance (Sabah Cap 123) and it will reduce late birth registration.

Notification of births and deaths will be recorded by the said police station and further process which is registration, will be done by JPN through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) program that will be held periodically on the island.

Apart from the said police station, there are also 13 General Operations Force (PGA) control posts in the entire Sabah that also receive notifications of births and deaths.

For any further information, the public can contact JPN online 03-8880 7077 or email to pro@jpn.gov.my.