EC confirms GE15 candidates with Covid-19 excused from nominations

GEORGE TOWN (Nov 1): Candidates positive for Covid-19 may be absent during the nomination process on Saturday, an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson confirmed today.

Such candidates may be represented by a proposer and the seconder when submitting the nomination papers this Saturday, the official explained.

“So, if the candidate is positive for Covid-19, he need not be present,” the spokesperson said.

The EC announced earlier today that the submission of nomination papers will strictly be from 9am to 10am this Saturday.

Pakatan Harapan’s Batu Kawan parliamentary seat candidate, Chow Kon Yeow, tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The Penang chief minister announced his Covid-19 test results on his Facebook page.

“Obtained guidance and advice from medical team and given appropriate medication,” he posted.

Early voting for the 15th general election is on November 15 while polling day is on November 19. – Malay Mail