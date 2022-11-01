Final frame for Sibu’s sole 10-pin bowling centre

SIBU (Nov 1): The public have a final chance this week to bid farewell to Sibu Superbowl, the only 10-pin bowling centre here, as it will cease operations on Nov 7.

The centre at Jalan Perpati first opened its doors on Nov 8, 1995.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to wind up the business. The bowling centre will therefore cease operations on Nov 7, 2022,” spokesperson Desmond Wong said when contacted.

A notice of the closure was shared in various newspapers today.

Over the years, the centre has produced countless bowlers of both national and international calibre including former national champion Tang Joh Six, Christopher Tiong Lee Siong, Debbie Kong, Nadine Kong, and Abner Loo.

It was also the venue for government bodies, private companies, associations, and schools to stage competitions.

Besides 10-pin bowling, the badminton courts on the building’s first floor will also close on Nov 14.

Additionally, the Sibu Archery Centre (SAC), which is located adjacent to the bowling centre, will cease operations after six years.

Wong, who doubled as SAC manager, added the archery centre also produced some good student archers who represented Sarawak.

Among them were Jacky Sung, Aaron Loh, Desmond Ho, Ding Yin Kae, Wenny Lai, and Samantha Chiong.