Flash flood forces Lawas Airport to close, all flights cancelled

MIRI (Nov 1): Lawas Airport was forced to close today due to a flash flood following heavy rain last night.

The closure of the airport caused all flights to and from the airport to be cancelled.

When contacted, a spokesperson for MASwings said they have received a notice from the Lawas Airport authority on the closure.

“The airport will be closed from 6.30am today Nov 1 until Nov 3,” she said.

She added its reservations team is working on informing all affected passengers.

The airport is situated very close to Lawas River, which often leads to flash floods whenever it rains heavily for several hours.