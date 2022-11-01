GE15: Ali Biju, Jugah Muyang to contest on PN ticket

KUCHING (Nov 1): Datuk Ali Biju and Jugah Muyang will defend Saratok and Lubok Antu respectively as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members in the 15th General Elections (GE15).

They will contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) symbol together with two other candidates in Sarawak.

The other two are Duke Janting who is also from Bersatu in Bintulu, and a yet to be announced candidate from PAS in Batang Lupar.

PN tonight announced that it will contest 169 parliamentary and 116 state seats in GE15.

Its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that of the 169 parliamentary seats to be contested, Bersatu will vie for 74 seats, PAS (64), Gerakan (20) and affiliated groups (11).

At the State Legislative Assembly level involving Pahang, Perlis and Perak, he said PAS will contest 57 seats, Bersatu (41), Gerakan (14) and affiliated groups (four).

“This was decided at the PN Supreme Council meeting and we will announce the candidates contesting, except for Kelantan and Terengganu, at another date, either tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this at the ceremony to announce PN’s candidates for GE15 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here tonight.

On Oct 20, the Election Commission (EC) set Nov 19 as the polling day for GE15, while the nomination day was set for Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

At the ceremony to announce PN’s candidates, Muhyiddin said he would defend the Pagoh parliamentary seat.

He also announced the lineup of several key leaders who will be contesting, with Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu vying for the Tambun parliamentary seat while Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will defend his seat in Larut.

PN Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also PN election director, as well as Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah will both defend their respective parliamentary seats in Gombak and Indera Mahkota.

PN Wanita chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, who is also Bersatu Wanita chief, meanwhile will switch from the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat to Sepang in the election this time.

MORE TO COME