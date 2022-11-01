GE15: Annuar leaves decision on candidacy to Umno leadership

KOTA BHARU (Nov 1): Incumbent Ketereh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Annuar Musa is leaving to the Umno leadership to decide whether or not he would defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He also confirmed not having received any invitation yet to attend tonight’s event on the announcement of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidates for GE15.

He said the party has its own system of selecting candidates and as such, all parties should not make any speculations and leave the matter to the party, especially the leadership, to determine and choose who the party thinks should represent the party.

“The question on candidates is not something that we can ask or lobby for. If we are considered by the leadership, on whatever consideration, we are just a tool for the party which chooses us to contest using its (party) logo.

“If the party does not choose us, It’s not the end of everything. It doesn’t stop us from contesting. We can also contest, buy the forms, pay the deposit… everybody can contest.

“(But) from my point of view as a party member, I will not lobby, will not ask, will not appeal. I leave it completely to the party and I understand that tonight there is an announcement (of BN candidates). so, to party members, just accept what the party decides,” he told a media conference here today.

Annuar, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, also confirmed that Ketereh Umno Puteri divisional leader Puteri Marzuani Ardila Ariffin had been offered to stand as the BN candidate for the Ketereh parliamentary seat.

“Whether she accepted it or not, I don’t know because they are still negotiating,” he added.

Annuar said Marzuani Ardila did refer to him about the offer.

“I told her that in politics, you got to ask yourself, what is important is to win the contest. If we think we can win, then we can contribute one seat to our party. Don’t contest just for the sake of contesting. If you feel you can win, it’s good to compete (because) it involves paying a deposit, and spending hundred thousands of ringgit for the campaign for some people,” he added.

Asked whether he has other plans if not fielded to defend the Ketereh parliamentary seat, Annuar, who is Ketereh Umno division chief said he would think about it later.

“Let’s say that I’m not chosen, I cannot rebel, can’t be angry, but my political journey… that is when I have to sit and think…if you do this, you will be like this, if you do that, you will be like that. So there are many options.

“Previously, you leave the opposition to join the government (or) leave the government and join the opposition, but now if you don’t belong to one party (in the government coalition), you can belong to other parties in the ruling coalition.

“The political scenario of the government has changed, PAS is also in the government, so is Bersatu. All under the leadership of the same Prime Minister. The choice is there,” he added. – Bernama