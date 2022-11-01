GE15: Aspirasi yet to finalise candidates, to make announcement ‘in due course’, says Soo

KUCHING (Nov 1): The Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) will announce its candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) when the time is right, said its president, Lina Soo.

She said the party has yet to finalise its candidates at the moment.

“Our party is still deliberating. We will inform in due course,” she replied in a WhatsApp message when contacted on the party’s intention of contesting in the coming polls this Nov 19.

When pointed out that nomination day was just four days away, Soo implied that there’s still time for the party to deliberate on its potential candidates.

“In politics, 24 hours is a long time,” she said, adding that there’s no final decision on Aspirasi’s candidates.

On Sept 21, Soo in a statement said Aspirasi will be contesting in Stampin parliamentary constituency by fielding a candidate who is a “very competent and qualified doctorate degree holder who has many years of corporate experience in the international sphere.”

She also hinted that the candidate is willing to serve the people of Stampin and Sarawak in the pursuit of economic wealth, and reclaiming Sarawak’s natural resources especially oil and gas.

“This is consistent with Apirasi’s aspiration in seeking to restore Sarawak’s sovereignty and international right to self-determination,” she said.

In August, Soo told a press conference that her party was eyeing to stand in Bandar Kuching, Puncak Borneo, Mas Gading and Serian.

She however, stopped short of revealing any names.