GE15: MASwings launches discounted fares for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan

MIRI (Nov 1): Rural air service provider MASwings is offering its ‘Jom Balik Undi’ promotion campaign from RM135 for one-way, all-in fares in view of the 15th General Election (GE15).

MASwings chief operating officer Capt Nasaruddin A Bakar said booking is open now until Nov 30. The travel period is from now until Dec 31, 2022.

“MASwings will also mount additional flights to accommodate the surge in demand for several routes within Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan,” he said.

In Sarawak, MASwings will increase its flight frequency to twice a day for the Kuching-Limbang route on Nov 18-21.

“Flights will be increased from 21 flights weekly to 28 for Miri-Labuan, Miri-Sibu, Kota Kinabalu-Lahad Datu and Kota Kinabalu-Labuan from Nov 18 to Nov 21,” he said.

Nasaruddin said MASwings is committed to providing a safe and reliable air transport to support and accommodate the coming GE15.

“We urge local voters to travel back to their hometown and fulfil their rights as Malaysian citizens. We encourage all voters and customers to book early to avoid disappointment and missing the deal on MASwings,” he said.

For more information, visit their website at www.maswings.com.my or www.malaysiaairlines.com.