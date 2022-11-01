GE15: PBK president Voon to contest in Bandar Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 1): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan will contest in the Bandar Kuching parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) with the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) logo.

“I have decided to go for Bandar Kuching after getting the feedback from the ground,” he told a press conference at his office here today.

Voon will be facing Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen and a candidate from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) which will be announced on November 3.

He also revealed that PBK members Lue Chieng Hing will contest in Stampin while Soekarno Lanyau in Kanowit.

PBK will be contesting in seven parliamentary seats this GE15. The other four seats are Lanang, Bintulu, Puncak Borneo, Mas Gading.

Voon reiterated that except for Mas Gading, all PBK candidates will be using the PSB logo in the GE15.

Despite all the accusations against them for joining forces with PSB and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS), he believed that they had made the right move in their choice of strategies in fighting DAP and GPS.

“We cannot fight DAP, PKR and GPS alone. We need allies to help us in our fight and there are matters we need to compromise or sacrifice but as far as people and Sarawak are concerned, I repeat, there is no compromise.

“We also cannot compromise the interest of our country, Sarawak. To those who compromise the interest of own country, Sarawak, this is a shame and a treason.

“It is our mission in PBK to restore Sarawak,” he said.