GE15: PKR drops Dr Michael Teo from candidates list

MIRI (Nov 1): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has dropped Miri incumbent Dr Michael Teo from its list of candidates contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Dr Teo, who held the parliamentary seat for two consecutive terms, was replaced by Angkatan Muda Keadilan Sarawak (AMK) secretary Chiew Choon Man.

In a press conference here today, PKR also nominated Sarawak chairman Roland Engan for the Baram seat while PKR Sarawak Information and Communication chief Abun Sui Anyit will stand in Hulu Rejang.

This would be the third time both Roland and Abun are contesting these seats since GE13.

PKR’s remaining candidates are Sopian Julaihi (Petra Jaya), Diog Dios (Puncak Borneo), Tay Wei Wei (Sri Aman), Langga Lias (Lubok Antu), Patrick Kamis (Betong), Ibil Jaya (Saratok), Mohd Fauzi Abdullah Joseph (Kanowit), Abdul Jalil Bujang (Mukah), Umpang Sabang (Selangau), Khusyairy Pangkas Abdullah (Kapit), Zolhaidah Suboh (Sibuti), Racha Balang (Limbang) and Japar Suyut (Lawas).

PKR has decided not to defend the Julau seat, which Larry Sng won in the 2018 general election as an independent candidate before joining the party shortly after his victory.

