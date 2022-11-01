Have no fear, vote according to your choice, says Sarikei incumbent

SARIKEI (Nov 1): Sarikei incumbent Andrew Wong Ling Biu has called on the people not to fear giving their vote to a candidate of their choice as the country has shown its preparedness to embark on a two-party system.

He pointed out that in the past, the people had to support the ruling government as they would not be able to get development fund if their elected representatives were from the opposition parties.

“Before, elected representatives from opposition parties had never been given allocation from the government to serve their constituency, but after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won in the 14th general election, all elected representatives including those from the opposition parties have been allocated with funds to serve their constituents,” he said.

Wong said this when presenting scholarships to 18 needy students of institutions of higher learning in Bintangor recently.

He believed the policy would not only be continued, but further improved for the benefit of the people, which the people should appreciate as a sign of maturity in the country’s politics.

Wong added two-party system provides check and balance to ensure a clean government and demands transparency and high level of integrity from the government

“In other words, two-party system can contribute immensely in checking malpractice, particularly corruption,” he said.

He hoped the people appreciate the two-party system and to freely exercise their rights when choosing which party to form the next government.

“In the case of Sarikei parliamentary seat, although it had been represented by DAP for the past two terms while two state constituencies under it, namely Repok and Meradong, are represented by GPS, the people had been well served by both the state and federal governments,” he said.

“I hope the people of Sarikei would support a new candidate fielded by DAP-PH in the coming GE15,” Wong added.

Together with Wong was his son Roderick, who is replacing him as DAP’s candidate for Sarikei this election.