In bid to keep focus on corruption, Dr Mahathir calls rising costs and inflation symptoms of menace

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Corruption invariably damages the country’s economy even if its effects were not immediately or directly apparent, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stressed today.

In a video saying he would not ease up on his attacks against the ruling Barisan Nasional’s corruption scandals, he acknowledged that many Malaysians felt there were more pressing issues in their lives such as rising inflation and cost of living.

Using the RM32 billion 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, the RM6 billion littoral combat ship, and the RM854 million self-propelled howitzer project as examples, the former two-time prime minister said these involved public funds that could have gone to address the country’s economic issues.

“I will continue to fight against corruption and thieves to prevent them from returning to govern. As long as there is life and strength, I will not let thieves and the corrupt destroy the country without a good fight,” Dr Mahathir, who is also Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairman, said on Facebook today.

“Maybe the results of the high national debt are not yet felt other than an increased cost of living, increased cost of running a business, and the cost of buying building materials and so on.

“But voters need to be aware that when these costs increase, businesses and business owners will increase the price of goods, and sooner or later, if the national debt increases as a result of corruption, the inflation rate will continue to increase,” he said.

Dr Mahathir previously confirmed he will defend his Langkawi parliamentary seat in the November 19 poll.

He previously claimed the informal coalition was planning to contest at least 100 parliamentary seats for the 15th general election. — Malay Mail