Junior filmmakers of SK Luagan can go further, says teacher-in-charge

MIRI (Nov 1): Muhammad Nazmi Rosli believes that there is still more that his charges can achieve when it comes to filmmaking.

The senior assistant I of SK Luagan in Lawas, who heads the school’s Filpen Club, believes the pupils have what it takes to not only dream big, but also to realise it.

“What was originally planned to keep the Filpen Club going, has turned out to exceed all expectations.

“In the future, with sufficient funding, we might get good coaching from the experts in real filmmaking, screenwriting, cinematography and editing for the pupils,” he told The Borneo Post.

‘Teether’, an independent short film produced by the SK Luagan team, was selected for the ‘Screamfest Horror Film Festival New Orleans’ in the US, where it was up against 100 other features and short films from all around the world.

The monster film was funded by the proceeds from sales of pre-loved items and also by setting up a booth at Medan Niaga Lawas, where the team promoted ‘Teether’ by selling the e-tickets at RM5 for a link on Google Drive.

They managed to earn some RM240, which kick-started the production.

Encouraged by this, they proceeded to their next film, ‘Bullies’, which was based on the pupils’ ideas and narrative. This project not only involved them, their teachers and parents, but also the sporting medical staff and police personnel in Sundar.

The premiere was held last Saturday where initially, the screening was supposed to take place at the school’s sports field, but because of a downpour earlier, it had to be held indoors.

Tickets went for RM5 apiece, culminating into the show netting RM1,070 for its first screening.

“This film ‘Bullies’ is also being promoted online, as we need funding to push it to international level,” said Nazmi, 29, a Lawas native who has been serving in SK Luagan for over a year.

Previously, he was posted in SK Long Sukang, also on Lawas.

Nazmi said it was very encouraging to see this venture bear fruit, while pointing out that appreciation must be accorded to the Financial Industry Collective Outreach (Finco) for having SK Luagan among several schools in Sarawak to be incorporated in the Social Enterprise Network for Schools (Good SENS).

Looking ahead, the teacher and his charges are eyeing for a spot in the upcoming Russian Mental Health Film Festival, and have begun fundraising activities to help realise this goal.

Meanwhile, Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa, a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, commended the community of SK Luagan for their innovative ways and resourcefulness in combining filmmaking skills and creativity with entrepreneurship.

According to him, the Bukit Sari branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, has been watching the development of the school ‘with close interest and much cheering’.

“We are inspired by SK Luagan, and ready to offer help if requested. We rooting for this school from Lawas to soar higher and further,” said Awangku Jinal, who is also PBB Bukit Sari deputy chairman.