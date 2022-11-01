KK-Keningau-Tenom road cut off by landslide

TENOM (Nov 1): The incessant rainfall since Monday resulted in a landslide that cut off the Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom road.

A Public Works Department spokesperson said the landslide occurred at 2.39am at Kampung Tepoh, near here.

“It is moderate landslide involving an area of 39 meters by 10 meters by 1.5 square meters.

“The landslide has caused the main road to be inaccessible to all types of vehicles,” the spokesman said.

He added road users can use the Tenom-Sipitang road pending completion of clearance work.

An excavator was mobilized to move the soil from the lanslide. So far no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The spokesman added updates on the incident would be given from time to time.