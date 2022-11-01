Kuching painter gets jail for causing hurt, claims trial to threatening to kill stepsister

KUCHING (Nov 1): A 35-year-old painter was sentenced to a total of 16 months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to his two step-sisters.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out sentence against Thomas Jaydie after he pleaded guilty to both charges framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code which provides for a jail term up to a year and a fine up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Zaiton sentenced Thomas to eight months in jail for each charge. She also ordered Thomas to serve his sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest on Oct 29, this year.

According to the facts of the case, Thomas committed both offences against his two step-sisters aged 24 and 29 at their house in Kampung Tematu in Jalan Batu Kitang here around 2.40pm on Oct 29, 2022.

Thomas, who was intoxicated, ran amok in the house and proceeded to kick the buttock of his 24-year-old stepsister. She suffered swelling on her buttock following the incident.

Thomas also punched his 29-year-old stepsister on her left cheek when she tried to break up the fight between Thomas and her 24-year-old stepsister.

The incident happened when Thomas’ 24-year-old stepsister confronted him for being loud, shouting, and running amok while intoxicated.

A police report was lodged and he was subsequently arrested on the same day.

In the same court, Thomas pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening to kill his 24-year-old stepsister.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of up to seven years or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

It is understood that he allegedly threatened to kill his 24-year-old stepsister after serving his prison sentence.

Zaiton fixed Dec 12, this year for the case management and offered Thomas RM3,000 cash bail with a local surety.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted both cases, while Thomas was unrepresented by a legal counsel.