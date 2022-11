BINTULU (Nov 1): A landslide occurred at Rumah Senuat at Mile 27 of the Bintulu-Miri road on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were alerted about the incident at 12.44pm.

Personnel from the Bintulu fire station were then dispatched to the location to carry out further inspection.

After inspecting the scene, they found no evacuation was necessary as the affected unit was still under construction.

No rescue operation was activated.