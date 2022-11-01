Minister: Local companies should support big festivals such as What About Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 1): Big home-grown corporations should render their support to big festivals such as What About Kuching (WAK), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, it is only through a collective effort and support that WAK can have the resources to make this fast-growing festival an international player in the coming years.

Abdul Karim said his ministry would continue to render their support to WAK movement as its official sponsor for as long as it continues on the excellent trajectory for Kuching and Sarawak.

“As creatives, you must all continue to improve and expose yourselves to the highest standards through good networking and persistent hard work and dedication.

“Funds for such developments and overseas stints are there via my ministry, Majlis Seni Sarawak, and many other agencies, so do visit our websites and get in touch with us to access these.

“There will be forms to fill and reports to complete and these should also be regarded as your own capacity building,” said Abdul Karim in his speech at WAK 2022 After Party last night.

Adding on, he said the festival directors Donald Tan and Marina Foo had shared with him the challenges of securing appropriate venues for events in the heart of the city.

“To alleviate this, we will endeavour to work closely with the two city councils and other venue custodians to make available more exciting venues where exciting events might be staged in the future.

“It is my hope that one day soon, every corner of Kuching will be buzzing with activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan and Foo, in a statement, said their next steps would be to build networks with other festivals and creative communities internationally.

“Hopefully, through such networks, our creatives will be able to have the opportunity to expose themselves to higher levels of performance and staging through exchange programmes and overseas stints thereby improving their own capacity along the way.

“It is only when we open up to the rest of the world that WAK will become international festival platform, putting our beautiful city as a feature destination on the global festival map in the coming years.”

The WAK 2022 festival came to a close last night with a lively appreciation dinner to celebrate the efforts and successes of the events staged by the creative communities in the city, state, and beyond.

The month-long festival saw 181 unique events staged by 59 collaborating individuals or groups under the WAK festival umbrella.

Also present at the WAK 2022 After Party event were caretaker Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, and Abdul Karim’s wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jabbar.