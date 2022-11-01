Miri food delivery rider breaks wrist after self-accident

MIRI (Nov 1): A food delivery rider suffered a broken wrist after the motorcycle he was riding got involved in a self accident at Jalan Marina Bay here this afternoon.

A team of three personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) led by Corporal (PA) Mohd Azhar Anuar was mobilised to the scene after receiving a call from the public at 12.12pm.

“Upon arrival, the team went down to check on the situation and found a 43-year-old man had suffered a fractured right wrist after crashing onto a road barrier.

“According to the victim, he was on his way to take a food order when the incident occurred,” said APM Miri officer Lieutenant (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri.

APM personnel went on to send the victim to Miri Hospital after giving him early treatment.