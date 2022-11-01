Money laundering trial put off pending decision on judge

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): The money laundering trial of former state Water Department director and two others at the Sessions Court here on Tuesday was put off again pending an official instruction from the Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak (CJSS) on who will be the presiding judge to further hear the trial.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat, who had been hearing the trial of Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Fauziah Hj Piut, 57, and Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, since day one told the parties involved on Tuesday that CJSS will decide on whether he (Abu Bakar) will continue to hear the case or a new judge.

The court fixed January 20 to re-mention the case.

Tuesday was supposed to be the continuation hearing of the case until November 3 and the prosecution had informed the court that they have one witness on standby for the trial.

Counsel Baldev Singh, who represented Lim, said that they had received notice that Tuesday was only for mentioning of the case.

Baldev further said that it was pending instruction on whether the said judge will continue to hear the case or not.

“This is very important as the next witness to be called by the prosecution is a key witness and if a new judge is instructed to continue, the new judge will be at a serious disadvantage if he did not hear the testimony of the witness,” Baldev submitted.

Deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah replied that the prosecution will write in to maintain the presiding judge to hear the case since the testimony of key witness will relate to the testimonies of witnesses who had already been called by the prosecution.

During the previous hearing, it was reported that the prosecution was unable to call their star witness and 12 individuals for identification as counsel Marcel Jude Joseph representing the former director and his wife Fauziah was hospitalised.

Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and Lim were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, at a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Apart from Haresh, deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim also handled the trial.

The prosecution has so far produced 28 witnesses comprising bankers, government officers and public since the trial commenced on May 7, 2018.