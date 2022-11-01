Nanta: GPS hopes for more full ministers in next federal Cabinet

KUCHING (Nov 1): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) hopes the next federal Cabinet will have an additional two to three full ministers from Sarawak, said secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In the previous Cabinet prior to the dissolution of Parliament, the Sarawak coalition had four full ministers.

Apart from Nanta, who was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, the other full ministers were Petra Jaya incumbent Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof (Senior Minister of Public Works), Batang Sadong incumbent Dato Sri Nancy Shukri (Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture), and Santubong incumbent Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Parliament and Law).

“The development gap between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak is big. It is very obvious.

“This gap needs to be reviewed again and closer. Therefore, this is the more reason that the larger number of full ministers from Sarawak is becoming very relevant and important,” said Nanta during the ‘Ngabas Kapit’ tour at Rumah Sylvester Panau in Song yesterday.

The Kapit incumbent shared his remarks in a Facebook post today.

He said the additional number of full ministers in addition to the existing four would give greater weight and leverage to Sarawak in terms of policy-making and implementation.

Nanta said the coming parliamentary election would ensure that national strategy on policy development is consciously formulated and translated without side-lining Sarawak as well as Sabah.

According to him, Sarawakians seek progress including basic needs and facilities such as access to telecommunications, broadband services, roads, electricity and water supply, as well as public transportation, especially in the interior, which are already enjoyed by Peninsular Malaysians.

He stressed that the objectives of the policy and vision of Shared Prosperity 2030 must be realised and not just mere political rhetoric.