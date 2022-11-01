Number of flood evacuees in Sabah rises to 75

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): The number of flood victims in Sabah rose to 75 people from 14 families this morning, up from 66 (13 families) last night, according to the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

It said nine people from one family were being housed at a relief centre at the Penampang Sports Complex Swimming Pool which was opened at 3.30 am today while 66 evacuees from 13 families remained at Kampung Airport Tun Fuad hall in Kunak.

“So far, two districts have been affected by floods, namely Penampang and Kunak, and one relief centre has been opened in each of those districts. The weather is rainy this morning,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage on its website informed that as at 8 am, Sungai Pegalan in Ansip, Keningau recorded 241.81 metres, above the danger point of 241.5 metres while the level of Sungai Padas in Tenom was at the alert level of 157.57 metres.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman, when contacted said, a landslide was reported on Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom at 2.39 am believed to be due to continuous heavy rain.

“No casualties were reported, however the road is inaccessible to all types of vehicles and road users are asked to use the Jalan Tenom-Spitang alternative road,” he said.

The spokesman said flash floods in Taman Sri Keningau, Keningau had forced eight people out of their homes.

“They are being housed at the Masjid Madrasah, but no relief centre has been opened so far, the operation ended at 2.05 am,” he said.

In TAWAU, continuous heavy rain since yesterday caused flash floods in several areas including Rawa-Rawa Batu 4, Jalan Damai, Lorong Haji Muis and Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu 22 Jalan Apas. – Bernama