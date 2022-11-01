PCS likely to contest in Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) is most likely to contest in Kimanis in the 15th General Election (GE).

Its deputy president, Datuk Ansari Abdullah in a statement on Monday said, “at the insistence and request of Sabahans, especially in Kimanis, I can guarantee that Parti Cinta Sabah will almost certainly contest in the Kimanis Parliament in the 15th GE.

Party president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman was a three-term member of parliament for Kimanis.

According to Ansari, PCS is not about positions or rewards because what is important to the party is to ensure that Sabahan rights as fully enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the 1962 IGC report is returned.

He claimed to have received offers from various parties, adding, “however, we are only willing to work with any party or individual who can help PCS to achieve its goals and not just make empty promises.”

Sabahans, Ansari said, are tired of empty promises and the fact that the state’s wealth has been taken and not given back for the benefit of the people.

“Sabahan youths are still struggling to find jobs and earn a living in their own land. Perhaps the time has come for the people of Sabah to change direction to a new alliance for the sake of the interests and rights of the people of Sabah.

“If PBRS and Sabah STAR which only have one MP can be vocal, why not PCS?” Ansari asked.

PCS, he said, remained steadfast with its struggles to uphold and restore the rights of the people of Sabah.

“It is enough for Sabahans to be promised for decades without full implementation and commitment. It is enough that the people of Sabah are treated as if they are beggars in their own land,” he stressed.