PH’s ‘saving’ decision delays Pan Borneo highway project

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s so-called ‘money saving’ decision on the Pan Borneo highway delayed the project, claimed Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“The Pan Borneo highway would have been completed this year if not for what the PH government did. When PH was in power, the allocation for the project was ‘confiscated’ then it was announced in Parliament that the decision was made in order to save money,” he said.

The Barisan Nasional Sabah liaison chief added that another project, the Serudong–Kalabakan road which connects the state to the Indonesian border, was also stopped causing the infrastructure project which is very important to the people of Sabah to be delayed.

“I don’t know what part of Sabahans’ benefit PH was looking after. If it was not for the PH administration, Sabah’s Pan Borneo Highway would have been completed this year,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Works Minister said this when asked to comment on whether Sabah and Sarawak are ready to cooperate with PH to form a government in the 15th General Election (15GE).

The Umno Sabah chief stressed that BN Sabah and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are working together in the 15GE therefore it does not make sense that BN will work with PH.

“Our focus is to ensure that the people know BN can offer the best packages to Sabah compared to PH.

The people already know the parties that have ruled before, BN, PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN), have all governed … so we leave it to the people and after GE15 we will know who the people chose,” he said.