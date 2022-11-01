PKR to contest the most seats in Sabah



TUARAN (Nov 1): Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Monday announced all its candidates in Sabah, except for Kinabatangan and Labuan.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, revealed that PKR would contest in 10 seats, DAP seven, UPKO five and one each for Amanah and Muda.

PKR is retaining both its incumbents Datuk Christina Liew in Tawau and Awang Husaini Sahari in Putatan, while the other candidates are Datuk Sangkar Rasam (Pensiangan), Apirin Jahalan Taufik Sham (Ranau), Madely Modily Bangali (Kota Belud), Noraini Abdul Ghapur (Kalabakan), Mustapha Sakmud (Sepanggar), Dikin Musah (Beaufort) and Thonny Chee (Kudat).

DAP’s candidates are Vivian Wong Shir Yee (Sandakan), Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu), Liau Fui Fui (Batu Sapi), Sia Yu Hock (Lahad Datu), Henry Shim (Papar), Noorita Sual (Tenom) and Grelydia Gillod (Keningau).

Candidates from UPKO are Peter Jr Naintin (Libaran), Felix Joseph Saang (Beluran), Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau (Tuaran), Datuk Ewon Benedick (Penampang) and Rowindy Lawrence Odong (Kimanis).

Lahirul Latigu from Amanah will be contesting in Sipitang while Shahrizan Denci of Muda in Kota Marudu.

“All PH contestants are not clashing and this decision was made based on our discussion with all members in PH coalition.

“Once PH become the government in the federal level, we will do something, to solve problems of 20 poorest districts in Malaysia. I purposely brought up this matter in the parliament and when we have the power, we must solve this as soon as possible not only in Sabah but all the poorest districts.

“I want to remind all Sabahans, that the hardcore poor problem in Sabah, dilapidated schools in Sabah … all these problems are not Sabah’s problems. This is the problem of our country.

“When people are talking about MA63, PH has been vocal on this issue in the parliament since many years ago. Lim Kit Siang was very consistent during Najib, and we even pushed the government to announce September 16, the formation of Malaysia as public holiday,” he said during the candidates announcement here.