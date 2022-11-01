Power supply not affected by landslides in Tenom – SESB

TENOM (Nov 1): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) stopped the operation of the Pangi Hydro Power Station in Tenom following heavy rain and landslides since Monday evening.

The landslides brought rushing water and large rocks that covered the entrance and ‘gate intake’.

SESB Chief Executive Officer Mohd Yaakob Hj Jaafar said SESB was forced to stop the operation of power station after taking into safety consideration.

Yaakon said electricity supply to the Sabah Grid System was not affected.

He added that SESB is evaluating the situation and the loss incurred.

An emergency response plan was activated and all workers were safely evacuated without any injuries.