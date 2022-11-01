Pusaka acquires Bintulu LPG Terminal from Petronas Dagangan

KUCHING (Nov 1): Pusaka Capital Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Pusaka Integrated Resources Sdn Bhd (Pusaka Integrated Resources) has acquired Bintulu Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Terminal from Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB), a subsidiary of Petronas.

The sale and purchase agreement was signed by both parties in a signing ceremony held at Dewan Seminar, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and witnessed by Deputy Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The agreement was signed by Pusaka Integrated Resources director Datu Hashim Bojet and PDB’s vice president and managing director/chief executive officer Azrul Rani Osman.

In his welcoming address, Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais expressed his gratitude to PDB for the sale of the Bintulu LPG Terminal and to the state government for giving the mandate and the confidence for Pusaka Capital Group to own and operate the said terminal.

“Today’s event signifies another milestone because this is not the first collaboration we have with Petronas,” Naroden said.

“In 2017, about five years ago, Petronas Dagangan appointed Pusaka Capital as its exclusive distributor of bitumen throughout Sarawak.

“To date, Pusaka Capital has shown its capability in running the business and managed to put Petronas bitumen as the market leader in Sarawak since 2018.”

Pusaka Capital is also one of PDB’s diesel dealers.

He added that as an investment arm for STIDC, Pusaka Capital’s involvement in the oil and gas sector would generate steady revenue for the group and to grow in line with the Sarawak government’s vision to be a developed state in 2030.

Meanwhile, Azrul highlighted that PDB and Pusaka have been working closely on this divestment of PDB’s LPG Bintulu plant with the targeted completion of handover by end of this year.

“I congratulate both Pusaka and PDB for making this collaboration a tremendous success, and above all, ensuring that there will be no disruption of LPG business and ultimately, delivery to all Sarawakians,” Azrul added.

“For the past few years, PDB has been able to grow our LPG business here in Sarawak, to where we are today.

“Part of this commitment entails contributing to the state’s socio economic development and as a long term value driver by increasing local participation in Sarawak’s oil and gas industry and supporting Sarawak state’s homegrown brand.

“This collaboration reinforces our support towards Sarawak. With the strong foundation including skilled talent and advanced facilities that we have developed, this will further support the state’s aspiration to become the oil and gas hub in the region.”

Bintulu LPG Terminal is one of the two LPG terminals in Sarawak, with another located in Kuching.

While the Kuching LPG terminal caters to demand in the southern region of Sarawak, Bintulu LPG terminal caters to LPG demand in the central and southern region of the state.

The Bintulu LPG terminal has been owned and operated by PDB over the last 20 years.

With this acquisition, both LPG terminals in Sarawak are now owned and operated by local Sarawak companies which are subsidiaries of STIDC.