Rafizi: PH’s choices are Sabah or Sarawak coalitions for fed govt; denounces GTA for ‘cheapskate’ Anwar-Zahid pact

PETALING JAYA (Nov 1): Pakatan Harapan (PH) only has two alliance options to form the next federal government after the 15th general election, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said today.

Citing PKR’s research on voters, he said PH can win at least 90 parliamentary seats in the peninsula.

He added that if there were to be a need to form a unity federal government, PH would reach out to the local political coalitions in Borneo Malaysia.

“I am not interested in Gerakan Tanah Air, BN or Perikatan Nasional,” he said, referring to three Malay coalitions; the first founded by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the second Barisan Nasional coalition led by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and the last chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The choice would be for either Gabungan Rakyat Sabah or Gabungan Parti Sarawak to consider what is best to form the government,” he told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here.

GTA information chief Mahdzir Ibrahim yesterday questioned the absence of barbed remarks between PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his BN counterpart Ahmad Zahid. He insinuated that the duo could have a personal political pact to form a unity government after the elections.

Rafizi rejected this view, saying he would “be the first to oppose any negotiations to cooperate with Umno”.

“None whatsoever. I think it is quite a cheapskate attempt, almost devoid of any issue, going into this election, for GTA to try to create this perception that PKR is trying to work with Zahid.

“PKR and Harapan supporters can take comfort in that I don’t take things lying down. If it happens, I’ll be the first one to say it, if there is any arrangement with Umno or anything,” he said. – Malay Mail