Returning Officer: No nomination forms sold at Selangau District office yet

SIBU (Nov 1): No nomination forms for the 15th general election (GE15) had been sold at the Selangau District office so far, said Returning Officer (RO) Inting Nyami.

However, he did not dismiss the possibility that potential candidates for Selangau may have bought their nomination forms elsewhere.

“According to the Election Commission (EC) rules and regulations, the forms can be purchased at the commission’s headquarters or any RO offices,” he said when contacted.

Inting also said that Selangau has a total of 44,441 registered voters.

In the 14th general election (GE14), there were 30,026 registered voters.

He added the designated nomination centre for Selangau is at the Selangau multipurpose hall.

The incumbent for Selangau is Baru Bian who won the seat in GE14 on the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket.

In May 2020, Baru joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu and was appointed as the party’s secretary-general.

Oct 26, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh announced that Baru has decided not to defend Selangau in GE15, and instead will be contesting in Lawas.

“Selangau is a seat that Baru was going to defend, but he has decided to move to Lawas.

“So for the time being, we are looking for people to contest in Selangau, but we have not finalised the name yet,” Wong said.

As for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), its component party Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has listed three potential candidates for Selangau.

PRS deputy information chief Christopher Gira Sambang had said that the potential candidates were Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol, Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier Edwin Banta, and a former Sibu Municipal Council councillor Jawan Kiroh.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is set to announce the coalition candidates for the election on Nov 3.

As announced by the EC, nomination is on Nov 5, early voting on Nov 15 and polling on Nov 19.