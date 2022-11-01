Rhinos need to improve, says head coach

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Sabah FC must improve on their performance if they were to go far in the Malaysia Cup.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee made the remark despite guiding the Rhinos into the quarterfinals of the country’s oldest and most prestigious football competition.

The Rhinos progressed at the expense of UiTM FC, who fought gallantly over two first round legs only to bow out 3-2 on aggregate.

In the first leg in Shah Alam last week, Sabah claimed a narrow 2-1 win before being held to a 1-1 draw at home on Monday.

“I’m really pleased that we have qualified but in term of performance over the two legs, we did not do enough.

“We need to make improvement if we want to make it far in the tournament,” Kim Swee expressed after the second leg tie at the Likas Stadium.

He pointed out that one of the more glaring weakness was the tendency of the team to concede late goals, which they did over two legs against UiTM.

“A similar occurrence when we let in another late goal (on Monday) … It seemed that we were too comfortable after taking the lead.

“These things should not have happened … we need to stay focus until the final whistle.

“It is one area where we need to make improvement before the next game,” added Kim Swee.

Elaborating on the second leg tie, Kim Swee said the players tried their best but playing on a soggy pitch due to heavy downpour before and during the game made things hard for them.

“It was not easy playing on such condition and the fact that UiTM defended in numbers made it even difficult for our players to find a way past their backline.

“I must applaud the UiTM players for their efforts,” Kim Swee.

After a delay of over 30 minutes due to bad weather, the teams finally emerged for the kick-off and for much of the first half, Sabah were always in control although missing was the goal.

Sabah only opened the scoring through Muhammad Farhan Roslan’s penalty kick in the 66th minute to go 3-1 on aggregate.

Farez Aiman Marzuki stunned the homesters when he scored two minutes into injury time but it was a little too late for UiTM to try and turn the table on their hosts, who just made it into the last eight with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee hoped that he would have all his foreign imports available when they take on quarterfinal opponents Kuching City FC.

Japanese forward Taiki Kagayama was the only foreign signing that played against UiTM FC on Monday, with injuries ruling out Jackson de Souza, Park Tae Su, Saddil Ramdani and Jose Embalo.

“We have many injury concerns among the players, the (foreign) imports included but we have to keep fighting on.

“The existing players who are available are more than ready to be called upon in place of the injured players,” said Kim Swee.

The Rhinos will travel to Kuching to face Kuching City FC in the quarterfinal first leg scheduled on November 5 before hosting the return leg in Likas on November 11.