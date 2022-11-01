Sabah advance into Malaysia Cup quarterfinals

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Sabah FC advanced into the Malaysia Cup quarterfinals despite being held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg first round tie here on Monday.

The outcome at the Likas Stadium was enough to see the Rhinos go through on a 3-2 aggregate win.

The first leg in Shah Alam last week had ended 2-1 in favour of the Datuk Ong Kim Swee-coached side.

The Rhinos went into the second leg match without key players Saddil Ramdani, Park Tae Su, goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat and Jackson de Souza but still had enough qualities to go for a convincing win.

However, UiTM FC had other ideas as they gave it their utmost best and nearly stretched the match into the extra time.

After around 45 minutes delay to the kick-off due to bad weather, the Rhinos adapted well to the heavy and slippery pitch as they piled the pressure on the visiting side for much of the opening half.

The Rhinos created many chances but poor finishing and good goalkeeping from former Sabah’s number one Robson Rendy Rining in between the posts for UiTM FC kept the homesters at bay.

Midfielder Stuart Wilkin did find the back of the net in the first half but was ruled out as Nazirul Naim Che Hashim had strayed offside.

The goal finally came in the 66th minute when Muhammad Farhan Roslan showed great composure to convert a penalty kick, sending Robson the wrong way.

The penalty kick was awarded after Muhammad Afzal Akbar had handled the ball inside the box.

Trailing 3-1 on aggregate, UiTM FC did not surrender easily as they fought hard right until the end.

Just like in the first leg, UiTM FC scored a late goal to give them a fighting chance but Farez Aiman Marzuki’s leveller in the second minute of injury time proved too late to at least force the match to go into the extra time.

Meanwhile, the victory for Sabah FC set up a Borneo derby quarterfinal clash against Kuching City FC, who also advanced after a 4-3 aggregate win over Penang FC.