Sarawak Para table tennis team targets three medals in KL

KUCHING (Nov 1): The Sarawak Para table tennis team has set a target of winning one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the 20th Para Sukma MSN, which will begin in Kuala Lumpur today.

Head coach Anthony Jong said they are banking on national Para paddler Gloria Gracia Wong Sze to defend her titles in the Women’s Standing Individual Open and Women’s Standing Individual Class 9-10.

“We are fielding a five-member team including two women in six events at this Para Sukma. They are Lerry Chinong, Tang Choon Hock, Goh Kuong Tiong, Sim Siew Ling and Gloria Gracia Wong Sze.

“The silver may come from the women’s team event while the bronze is expected to come from the men’s team event,” Jong told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Jong, who is Sarawak Para Table Tennis Association president, is hoping that the state Para paddlers can continue to contribute to the Sarawak Para Sukma Contingent in this games.

He is assisted by ITTF-PTT certified coaches Ling Kah Nge and Oh Kwong Foi (former national para table tennis player).

There are 19 gold medals on offer in the competition from Nov 2-6 at MSN Gymnasium 2 in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Jong said Sarawak had been participating in Para Sukma (formerly known as Paralimpiad Malaysia) since 2002.

He added that the Sarawak Para Table Tennis Association had been tasked to identify, nurture, develop, and train players after the Perak Para Sukma Games in 2018.

“At Para Sukma Sarawak in 2016, we won five gold, one silver, and one bronze medal, while at the last Para Sukma in Perak in 2018, we captured two gold, one silver, and two bronze.

“The Sarawak Para Table Tennis Association would like to record its gratitude and sincere thanks to Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, her ministry, and the Sarawak Welfare Department for their continuous support to the state Para table tennis players,” added Jong.

He encouraged people with disabilities between aged 14 and 30 years, or parents of children with disabilities wishing to take up table tennis to contact him on 013-8158500 or Oh Kwong Foi at 013-8161880.