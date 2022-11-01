Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022: Age just a number for 57-year-old strongwoman

KUCHING (Nov 1): Alison Agnes Rodrigues is proof that age is just a number. The 57-year-old Kuala Lumpur native was among the winners at the Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022 held at AEON Mall Kuching Central last weekend coming out tops in the Women’s Raw Master II Under-76kg.

The event management professional also broke her personal record in the Squat discipline, lifting a whopping 102.5kg.

Met by The Borneo Post after her victory, Rodrigues revealed that a minor heart attack in 2014 set the chain of events that led her to become a competitive powerlifter.

“That incident was the trigger that made me to totally change my lifestyle. I stopped smoking and started running, now I have no problem running 10km,” she said.

Rodrigues was an accomplished track and field athlete in her schooldays.

“I joined the 100m dash, high jump, javelin, discus – you name it!

“But that was ‘zaman dulu lah’ (a long time ago). Then came work, with the stress along it, and I became less and less active. The heart attack in 2014 was a wake-up call for me to go back on track and prioritise my health,” she recounted.

Rodrigues entered the sport just a little over a year ago and regarded it as something that could help her focus physically and mentally.

“I didn’t exactly want to be a bodybuilder, but I wanted to be able to lift things as I got older, you know? To be able to move around, climb the stairs, stay active.

“Well, thanks to powerlifting, you can see me today – the oldest contestant of this meet,” said the strongwoman.

Another women category winner was The Borneo Post’s editor Husnul Khatimah, 44, who won the Raw Master I Under-69kg discipline.

The Sarawak Powerlifting Open 2022 was organised by Sarawak Powerlifting Association with support from Sarawak Sports Corporation.