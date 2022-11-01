Sarawak publishes world’s first business events academic journal

KUCHING (Nov 1): Sarawak has published the world’s first international academic journal specific to business events and the legacies they leave behind, known as the International Journal of Business Events and Legacies (IJBEL).

The academic journal was launched by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today at the Baitulmakmur II building here today.

He told a press conference that the first issue and volume of IJBEL’s core objective is to address issues via case studies, research and viewpoints on topics such as event planning and delivery, and strategies adopted by interconnected sectors such as hospitality, tourism and economics.

“Issue one, volume one of IJBEL contains six academic papers, four industry papers and one special note on today’s hot topics such as the effectiveness of hybrid events; managing sustainable events in an urban destination; hosting business events in times of crisis; optimising e-Tourism and e-Marketplaces for business events, and legacy approaches.

“The journal is an important piece of literature for Sarawak and is helping the Sarawak Government achieve a few of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 strategic thrusts by targeting specific economic sectors and enablers,” he said.

He also said that the journal is achieving three of the strategy’s goals, under the PCDS enabler of Education and Human Capital such as helping to optimise Sarawak’s human capital and produce an agile workforce that can excel globally.

That also includes promoting entrepreneurship while the second is the PCDS enabler of Innovation, where the journal is leveraging research and commercialisation to drive global innovation.

“The third is the PCDS enabler of Sustainable Development, where research is used to make economic activities more environmentally friendly that can achieve global recognition,” he said.

In addition to PCDS 2030 achievements, Abdul Karim also said that IJBEL is on track to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education and Partnership for the Goals.

Meanwhile, International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) chief executive officer (CEO) Senthil Gopinath said he believed that their collaboration with IJBEL is substantial especially in this new business events environment, giving additional and optional platforms in knowledge sharing.

“Together we can achieve greater results and elevate the development of the business events Industry to the next level regionally, nationally, and globally,” said Senthil through a recorded message which was played during the press conference.

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) chief executive officer Amelia Roziman meanwhile said that Sarawak’s business events industry is proactive in searching for new ways to deliver business events successfully and lead the way in terms of industry development.

This was because BESarawak is looking outwards to help the global industry reset and recover through empirical research and real industry experiences, she said.

“This involves forging collaborations at micro and macro levels with local, national and international players,” said Amelia.

IJBEL is a collaboration between BESarawak, Curtin University Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi MARA and Sarawak Research Society.

A copy of the journal can be downloaded for free at https://ijbel.businesseventssarawak.com/publication/.

Also present during the press conference were UITM Sarawak rector Dato Jamil Hamali, IJBEL editor in chief Andreas H Zins and other officials.