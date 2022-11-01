Six workers trapped at Pangi Hydro Power Station rescued

TENOM (Nov 1): Six Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) workers were rescued after they were trapped following a landslide at the Pangi Hydro Power Station in Tenom on Tuesday.

Mohammad Raffi Bin Yahya, 37, Yeo Vui Wang, 42, Lai Tack Lee, 59, Ahmad Adzdzari, 29, Mohd Nizar Bin Abdul Majid, 35, and Zenobius Ambutang, 41, were reported safe.

The landslide caused the main gate of the power station to be submerged, along with several vehicles and motorcycles.

The victims were reported to be trapped in the power station area located five kilometres from the main gate.

After receiving a distress call around 8.30am, the Fire and Rescue Department personnel walked to the location of the victims and found them a kilometer away from the main gate.

Further checks were carried out at the area to avoid further calamities.

Members of the public are dissuaded from entering the area.

Meanwhile, four women, two men and two children were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department during a flooding at Taman Seri Keningau on Tuesday, around 1.30am.

They were moved to Masjid Madrasah after their house was flooded.

In Kampung Pantai Bahagia, Kudat, three people were relocated to their relatives’ houses after their stilt house was destroyed, also on Tuesday at about 1.40am.

And in Kota Belud, a tree crashed onto the verandah of a house at Kampung Taun Gusi Mile 4 at about 8.30am.

No one was hurt in the incident.