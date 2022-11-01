Sri Aman incumbent to use ‘pokok’ logo in seeking re-election for GE15

KUCHING (Nov 1): Datuk Masir Kujat has confirmed that he will be using the ‘pokok’ (tree) symbol in seeking re-election in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

The Sri Aman incumbent believes that today’s voters are mature enough to know why they should be voting for an Independent candidate this time around.

“Unlike several parties, I am struggling for more realistic things; those that are close to the people’s heart.

“These are more achievable, say within the next five years.

“All I am asking for is one more term before I retire from active politics,” said the 69-year-old politician.

Masir had won the Sri Aman seat three times since 2008, when he was a member of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

After falling out with PRS leadership, he quit the party and joined the opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in March 2019.

However, he quit PSB on March 30 this year, became an Independent MP and declared his support to the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Masir also contested in Balai Ringin in the last state election in December 2021, but lost to Datuk Snowdan Lawan of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-PRS.

Asked if any political party was sponsoring his candidacy in GE15, Masir said: “Sympathisers sponsor me, but to me, that is a normal thing for any Independent candidate.

“They do have individuals sharing the same struggles and helping out in elections.”

When asked about possible rivals in Sri Aman, Masir said he observed that GPS had two personalities who had been moving actively on the ground.

The two are PRS Women chief Datuk Doris Sophia Berodie, who is also political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, and Whelton Lumpoi who is private secretary to Bukit Bengunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang.

Apart from the GPS two, former civil servant Wilson Entebang of PSB and Tay Wei Wei of Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) had been seen canvassing for support, observed Masir.

Meanwhile, Julau incumbent MP Datuk Larry Sng had confirmed that he would be using the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) ticket to seek for re-election in GE15.

The PBM president added: “Yes. That’s the plan.”

Sng won Julau in 2018 as an Independent, only to join PKR later.

He subsequently quit PKR, set up PBM and became its first president.

Sng might be facing PRS president and former MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum in Julau – if not PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu.

On the other hand, Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang was still incommunicado and efforts to reach him today had turned futile.

Those in the know said Jugah was still harbouring the hope of getting nominated by the GPS, but all doubts would be answered this Thursday – the day when GPS is set to announce its list of 31 candidates for GE15.

Jugah won the seat in 2018 as an Independent after quitting PRS, but in March this year, he attempted to rejoin the party despite his application being met with a strong objection from those within the party, particularly the camp that had recommended lawyer and PRS Engkilili chairman Roy Gingkoi as the coalition’s nominee.

Nomination day has been fixed this Nov 5, early polling on Nov 15 and, polling day on Nov 19.