Sri Aman plantation workers save living quarters from total fire destruction

SRI AMAN (Nov 1): Quick actions by plantation workers at Salcra Pakit Undop here have saved the workers’ quarters from being totally razed by fire this afternoon.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the plantation workers used eight fire extinguishers to put out the fire in the kitchen.

“According to sources at the site, the alleged cause of the fire was due to an unattended cooking stove.

“The occupants noticed the fire after seeing smoke coming out of the building, and with help from colleagues at the plantation, they used eight fire extinguishers and put out the fire,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

The spokesperson said they were notified about the fire at 1.56pm today and deployed 10 firefighters from the Sri Aman Bomba station to the scene.

“However, the fire in the kitchen measuring 12×30 square feet involving a permanent structure, affected about 20 per cent of the kitchen, which was successfully put out by the workers,” he said.

There were no operational actions by Bomba as the situation was under control and the fire had been put out by the workers, he added.