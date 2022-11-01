Tengku Zafrul to contest in Kuala Selangor, Ustaz Kazim in Larut

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Barisan Nasional (BN) is betting on several figures from various backgrounds including in the religious field as new candidates to represent the coalition in the 15th General Election (GE15).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, when announcing the matter, said among them was Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who was named as the coalition candidate for the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat.

Also listed are independent preacher Datuk Mohamad Kazim Elias to contest the Larut parliamentary seat; Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya to contest for Kangar parliamentary seat and Sungai Besar Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos to contest the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat.

In addition, Umno Information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan will contest in Alor Gajah parliamentary seat; Umno MT member Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil to contest in Shah Alam; a new face from MCA, Neow Choo Seong, to contest Taiping parliamentary seat and the son of the former Melaka chief minister, Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali to contest the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary seat.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid said for the GE15, BN to field new faces with fresh ideas and points of view for the prosperity of the country.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said BN will also field more than 85 per cent of candidates with academic qualifications in various disciplines and expertise.

In the GE14, BN won 79 parliamentary seats.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. – Bernama