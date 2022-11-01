Vital in politics to give younger generation opportunities to be groomed, says Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 1): The younger generation must be given opportunities to be groomed in politics, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president said this when asked to comment on Santubong incumbent Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s decision not to contest in the upcoming parliamentary election.

“In PBB, we always have a culture that when one feels that time is over then we decide it is time to step down.

“What is more important is that we must give opportunities to the younger generation to be groomed up as politics is not easy, so we really appreciate Dato Sri Wan Junaidi’s move,” Uggah told reporters after launching the Borneo Occupational Safety and Health (BOSH) Conference and Exhibition here today.

On Sunday, PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg told reporters here that Wan Junaidi had offered not to seek re-election.

However, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said he had yet to decide on whether or not to accept the veteran politician’s decision.

When contacted by The Borneo Post on Monday, Wan Junaidi said he had recommended his political secretary Dato Sri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie to succeed him as the GPS candidate.

The 77-year-old described Syed Hamzah as the “best option” should Abang Johari decide not to renominate him to defend the seat.

“I have groomed Syed Hamzah to be like me. He has been with me for 18 years. I think he is the least problematic (candidate) should there be some more options. I have promised to recommend him.

“There are many petitions for me to carry on as the people’s representative but when they heard the news that I would most likely be stepping down, now they (grassroots) want Syed Hamzah,” he said.

Wan Junaidi served as Batang Lupar MP for three terms from 1990 before switching to Santubong in 2004 and retaining the seat since then.