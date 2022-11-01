Wan Junaidi names pol-sec as preferred Santubong successor

KUCHING (Nov 1): Santubong incumbent Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has recommended his political secretary Dato Sri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie to succeed him as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate this coming election.

The 77-year-old described Syed Hamzah as the ‘best option’ should GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg decide not to renominate him to defend the seat.

“I have groomed Syed Hamzah to be like me. He has been with me for 18 years. I think he is the least problematic (candidate) should there be some more options. I have promised to recommend him.

“There are many petitions for me to carry on as the people’s representative but when they heard the news that I would most likely be stepping down, now they (grassroots) want Syed Hamzah,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Wan Junaidi was three-term Batang Lupar MP from 1990 before switching to Santubong in 2004 and retaining the seat since then.

On Syed Hamzah, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said his political secretary is familiar with the peculiarities of all the areas he had served in – from Telok Melano in Tanjung Datu to Tiang Api in Samarahan.

Santubong comprises the state constituencies of Demak Laut, Pantai Damai and Tanjong Datu.

On Sunday, Abang Johari told reporters at a function here that Wan Junaidi had offered not to seek re-election in the coming GE15.

However, the GPS chairman said he had yet to decide whether to accept the veteran politician’s decision or not.

Apart from Syed Hamzah, the other name being bandied about to take over in Santubong should Wan Junaidi not be picked is PBB Samariang information chief Datuk Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad.

Wan Khalik had served as private secretary to Abang Johari as well as former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

GPS will be announcing its 31 parliamentary candidates on Nov 3, two days before nomination day.