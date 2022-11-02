After being dropped as GE15 candidate, Annuar Musa unveils new party named Muafakat Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Caretaker communications and multimedia minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who was dropped from competing at the 15th General Election (GE15) by Umno may yet decide to seek re-election albeit through a different platform.

Annuar, who is incumbent Ketereh MP, disclosed on social media today that he had registered a party with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) named Muafakat Nasional (MN) with himself as the president and the office bearers made up of his close aides.

Unbeknownst to many, the registration certificate was dated September 19, 2019, which Annuar shared on Facebook today, a day after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made the announcement during an event introducing Barisan Nasional’s candidates at the World Trade Centre.

“Insyaallah there is still a platform to continue serving on the path of goodness and welfare, especially towards the unity and unification of the ummah.

“Islam and Muslims must remain strong and in power. We are stronger if we are united.

“Even though discarded, one must remain a distinguished fighter,” he said in the Facebook posting.

Along with the certificate, the office bearers’ list showed Annuar as the president, Datuk Shahrul Nizam Yunos as the secretary and Wizanie Zerith Shah Putra Shahrul Nizam as the treasurer.

The other committee members include his political secretary Datuk Budiman Mohd Zohdi, his private secretary Datuk Mohamed Azam Ismail and his press secretary Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Tun Faisal was previously served a suspension of Umno membership for six years which was confirmed by the Umno Supreme Working Council on March 27.

Annuar’s exclusion is being viewed as Ahmad Zahid consolidating his hold on Umno by dropping party leaders who previously showed open dissent when he was trying to bring it to heel for his demand of an immediate general election.

Annuar had been even more defiant towards Ahmad Zahid, refusing to stand in a show of support when the party president urged attendees at a BN event in June to rise and tell caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that they wanted an early 15th general election. – Malay Mail