After voter ‘feedback’, Rafizi says will discuss PH’s Sg Buloh candidate with Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli today hinted that there might be changes in the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s candidate for the Sungai Buloh seat in the coming 15th general election.

In a tweet, he said that discussions will be held with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the coalition chairman, after receiving feedback from constituents on its named candidate Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan.

“I will discuss with Anwar Ibrahim about the feedback from voters in Sungai Buloh regarding the PKR candidate so far. I appreciate all views.

“As the president of the party, the final decision is his,” Rafizi posted on Twitter this morning, without elaborating.

However, some of the comments in the Twitter thread under Rafizi’s post were less than favourable towards Ramanan, a former MIC politician who joined PKR after the ‘Sheraton Move’ of February 2020.

“I have four Sg Buloh voters under my care, two 1st time after Undi18 and one senior conservative. How can I tell them not to vote for KJ when the alternative has nothing to offer other than being under PH?” a Twitter user by the handle @Dafrosty posted in response.

KJ is the moniker for Khairy Jamaluddin, caretaker health minister and Umno politician who was last night named as the Barisan Nasional’s candidate for Sungai Buloh.

Another Twitter user named Jason Lee suggested dropping Ramanan from contesting in Sungai Buloh.

“If not, a loss will come back to haunt you. Stop being a nice guy @anwaribrahim,” he tweeted.

The Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat is considered a hot seat in GE15.

According to GE14 statistics, the voter demographic in Sungai Buloh is 66 per cent Malays, 22 per cent Chinese, 11 per cent Indian and two per cent others.

Anwar announced the names of 72 PKR candidates to be fielded in peninsular Malaysia for the November 19 vote.

Nomination day is this Saturday. — Malay Mail