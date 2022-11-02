Anwar: PH to make minor changes on candidates following BN’s announcement

KLANG (Nov 2): Pakatan Harapan (PH) will make minor changes to its 15th general election (GE15) candidates list following the unveiling of the Barisan Nasional (BN) line-up, said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said although PH had announced their candidates however he would discuss with DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu in light of the announcement made by BN last night.

“There are going some minor changes in the light of the announcement by BN,” he said at the press conference after launching the PH’s manifesto for GE15 here today.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night unveiled the coalition’s candidates contesting in Peninsular Malaysia in the coming polls, which included himself to defend the Bagan Datuk seat and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri in Bera.

Asked whether PH is threatened by candidates announced by BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN), Anwar said : “No.”

On how many seats PH is targeting to win in this general election, Anwar said PH aimed to secure 112 seats for a simple majority.

“We are quite realistic to understand that for now, we have to begin just to secure a simple majority. And InsyaAllah with ongoing campaigns and the level of support that we witnessing, people are more eager and enthusiastic to support PH,” he said. – Bernama