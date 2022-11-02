Association: Foochow Mingchiang dialect in Sibu no longer original, preservation efforts vital

SIBU (Nov 2): The Foochow Mingchiang used here is no longer the original dialect due to different cultural and environmental factors, said Mingchiang Tunhion Huay Association Sibu advisor Lau Pek Kii.

He said the association was established to counter this issue by preserving the community’s culture and dialect.

Lau urged families and members of the Foochow Mingchiang community to encourage children to communicate in the dialect.

“Time is changing and our environment is also changing, but I hope that the foundation of the dialect would not be shaken and we must keep the roots of the Mingchiang dialect,” he said during the association’s Mingchiang Dialect Storytelling and Speech Competition 2022 on Sunday.

However, he pointed out the association could only do so much to preserve the dialect, and as such families, especially the younger generation, should respond to the effort by communicating in the dialect at home.

He praised the association for holding the storytelling competition as it would help encourage children to learn and master the Mingchiang dialect.

Association chairman Lau Khing Hung said the people should not give up the Mingchiang dialect despite changes over the years.

He called for this heritage to be passed down from generation to generation.

“We cannot learn this dialect in school. It can only be continued in families, so keep using this dialect at home so it will not be lost forever,” he stressed.

Association cultural and educational group director Ting Siew Nguong said the competition aimed to encourage people to speak more Foochow, particularly the Mingchiang dialect.

A total of 24 primary and 12 secondary school students took part in the competition along with 10 participants in the open category.