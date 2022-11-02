Christians in Kuching commemorate departed loved ones on All Soul’s Day

KUCHING (Nov 2): Hundreds of people of diverse Christian denominations gathered at their respective cemeteries to visit the tombs of their loved ones today, honouring the memory of the departed on All Soul’s Day.

In view of the unpredictable weather, most preferred to visit the tombs of their loved ones early in the morning, as the norm of visiting in the evening would not promise good weather according to the forecast.

Towards noon, a steady flow of working Christians find time to visit the tombs of their loved ones before the rain.

There, friends and relatives of the deceased were seen bringing flowers and lighting up candles for their loved ones. Some were seen cleaning the tombstones while others could be seen shedding tears while cleaning them.

To avoid the traffic jam in the morning, some family members went to the cemeteries yesterday.

All Soul’s Day is a solemn feast observed by Christians on Nov 2, immediately after All Saints’ Day on Nov 1.

It is all about the members of one’s own family and family tree, being with family, visiting cemeteries, sharing memories of loved ones and honouring traditions.

Both All Soul’s Day and All Saints’ day are prayer days associated with the Catholic Church, but members of other Christian churches also observe these holidays.