Diana Choo achieves dream of giving back to Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 2): As a true-blue Sarawakian, Diana Choo Chung Yiing always wanted to make a positive contribution to Sarawak to show her deep sense of appreciation for her home state.

So when a chance to pursue a PhD at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus came along six years ago, the 31-year-old did not hesitate to grab this golden opportunity where she was awarded a full scholarship by the university.

For her thesis, Choo decided to embark on the treatment of nose cancer, a subject which stemmed during her 10-month stint as a research assistant at the university then.

It was during that time that she, along with then Swinburne Sarawak associate director for Graduate Studies and Research Education Dr Paul Neilsen, found that nose cancer was prevalent in Sarawak.

“The journey in picking this topic wasn’t one that was straightforward. I would describe it as one whereby the stars fully aligned as I came from an analytical chemistry research background through my Masters education.

“What led to this and motivated me was seeing how the research I worked on for my PhD could possibly impact the lives of many Sarawakians as nose cancer is one of the top reported cancers in Sarawak,” she told The Borneo Post.

Choo will be conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (Science) at Swinburne Sarawak’s graduation ceremony at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today (Nov 2).

She said her PhD thesis, entitled ‘Syzygium Polyanthum (Wight) from Sarawak as a potential source of compounds exhibiting in vitro anticancer activity against nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC)’, has allowed her to partner with Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) to kick start a cancer research study in Swinburne Sarawak.

“The study looks into Sarawak’s biodiversity for a natural product that targets nasopharyngeal carcinoma (nose cancer) cells and possibly understanding how the growth of these nose cancer cells are inhibited on a molecular level,” she said.

Asked if she came across any challenges during her research, she said in addition to technical ones, she also had to face personal challenges.

“One significant one was watching my peers proceed on with their careers while I was still pursuing my studies, especially when things got rough during the PhD such as unforeseen delays, not getting the results I’d expect, thus rethinking my decision.

“But I’m glad to say that I’ve become more resilient and powered through, thus being able to be where I am today,” she said.

She pointed out that pursuing a PhD not only improves an individual’s technical expertise.

“It also develops a person to be more resilient, to always act and think of a solution, to have alternative options and to multitask – of which, all these actually spill over to the day to day things too.

“I think everyone’s PhD journey is really unique and the challenges one faces define that journey,” said Choo, who tackled her PhD for about four-and-a-half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The self-motivated and passionate graduate looked forward to contributing back to research in Sarawak right after her graduation.

“After all, I was born and raised here, and my PhD research is so closely tied with Sarawak.

“With the launch of the Sarawak Infectious Diseases Centre, Sarawak Cancer Centre and the Sarawak Science Centre, this demonstrates our state government’s support and dedication to growing Sarawak’s science research and literacy and I believe, Sarawak will make its mark in the field of science, particularly the biomedical research,” said Choo, who is currently a Post-PhD researcher with Swinburne Innovation Malaysia (SWIM) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary research and consultancy arm of Swinburne Sarawak and the university’s School of Research.

Choo, who has been selected as valedictorian for her graduation session today (Nov 2), expressed her utmost gratitude and appreciation to all who have helped and guided her through her PhD journey.

“I would never be able to come this far and achieve what I have without the support of all those around me, namely my parents and family, my fiancé, Swinburne University, supervisors, research partners and collaborators as well as my friends.

“Thank you all for never giving up on me, for all the opportunities to step up, for seeing something in me whenever I couldn’t.

“My PhD journey has been a tough but significant one, and everyone has played a significant role in my achievement – we share this achievement of my PhD award,” she said.