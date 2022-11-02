Drug trafficking: Wife freed, husband ordered to enter defence

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): A housewife, who was jointly charged with her husband with trafficking in 1199.3 grams of cannabis, was freed by the High Court on Wednesday.

However, Justice Leonard David Shim ordered Najihah Karno’s spouse Muhammad Zaim Awang to enter his defence on the charge.

In his reserved ruling, the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to make out a prima facie case against Najihah who was the second accused in this case.

Their charge stated that they had allegedly trafficked in the cannabis at a house at Taman Mutiara in Labuan at 12.30pm on May 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, the first accused Muhammad Zaim was ordered to enter his defence on November 21-22.

The prosecution had called seven witnesses to testify against Najihah and Muhammad Zaim and the trial had started on May 23.

The couple were represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang.