GE15: Ex-Sabah football player contesting for KDM

PENAMPANG (Nov 2): Former Sabah football player Jekerison Kilan is the latest candidate announced by Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Party president Datuk Peter Anthony said Jekerison, who is also the chief coordinator of KDM Nabawan, will contest in the Pensiangan parliamentary seat.

Jekerison was a former Sabah football from 1989 to 1998, and the 52-year-old had also played for Negeri Sembilan.

Besides Jekerison, Peter also announced KDM Vice President Johair Matlani will contest the Beaufort parliamentary seat.

With the announcement, Peter said KDM will now compete in seven parliamentary seats in GE15.

“We actually received a lot of requests from some leaders who wanted to compete using our logo.

“But we have not decided yet (because of time). We will however finalize in a day or two,” he said on Wednesday.

Peter said they are currently considering three other seats to contest, namely Papar, Keningau and Ranau.

“We know many of our friends and voters, like in Keningau, want us to contest, we will see and will finalize it in the near future,” he said.

KDM had earlier announced some of its candidates, namely Peter himself who will contest in Tenom, Wetrom Bahanda (Kota Marudu), Jumardie Lukman (Sepanggar), Amat Md Yusof (Kimanis) and Winston Liaw (Kota Kinabalu).